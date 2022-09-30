Netflix drops 'Squid Game' reality show 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

Netflix braces for real-life violence with the Squid Game-based reality show, Squid Game: The Challenge, after grabbing the attention of the fans globally.

Robyn Kass, the casting director, on the show, shared details about the game on September 30, 2022.

The streaming giant is all set to bring yet another exciting reality show based on the drama series Squid Game. The popular South Korean show engaged viewers from all around the world with its interesting plotline and gritty violence.

According to the details shared by the casting director Robyn Kass about Squid Game: The Challenge, 456 contestants above 21, from all around the country especially Montana are welcome to register virtually on the show’s official website to compete for $4.56 million.

The director also said, “These 456 people are going to be living just like the actual contestants, they are going to be wearing green jumpsuits, they are going to be sleeping on bunk beds, they are going to be living in an area with no windows. I would imagine they probably will not have lavish meals, probably all their creature comforts will be taken away from them.”

She further added, “We welcome every age range 21 and up, to apply, we’re looking for men and women, we're looking for different sizes, we’re looking for different sexualities. We want everyone to apply.”

The casting of the show will be conducted virtually via a virtual template.