Friday Sep 30 2022
Meghan Markle does not know difference between celebrity and royal: Expert

Friday Sep 30, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle has been accused of not knowing the difference between being a celebrity and a royal family member, with a royal expert event suggesting that Prince Harry is to blame for it.

Duncan Larcombe recently told Fox News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s issues with royalty following their marriage could be because Harry failed to prepare Meghan in the same way that Prince William did his wife Kate Middleton.

As per Larcombe: “I feel desperately sorry for Meghan. Harry clearly never really wanted to admit to her what was actually going to be involved with the royal family.”

He then went on to compare their marriage to Kate and William, recounting: “I covered William and Kate's relationship almost from the start. And for the first seven years of their relationship, if you rang the palace to ask something about Kate Middleton, they would say we don't talk about her when she's a private individual.”

Larcombe added: “But she had years to adjust to the attention, and I think Meghan basically didn't ever get straight in her mind the difference between being on the red carpet as a celebrity and the red carpet as a royal, and she just didn't understand the incredibly important distinction.”

“I don't know that she was guided, and I don't think the royal family really knew what they've got when Meghan showed up,” he concluded.

