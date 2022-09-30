 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s documentary offers rare insights into Jeffery Epstein relationship

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Prince Andrew’s documentary offers rare insights into Jeffery Epstein relationship
Prince Andrew’s documentary offers rare insights into Jeffery Epstein relationship 

Prince Andrew’s life’s most shocking and explosive sexual assault scandal will be featured in an upcoming documentary, titled, 'Prince Andrew: Banished.'

The new documentary – based on the Duke of York’s tumultuous life – will be released on Peacock on October 5.

The film will explore Andrew’s friendship with convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which eventually caused his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II to strip her ‘favorite’ son of his military titles and royal patronages.

The 90-min documentary will also give rare insights into Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault claims against the Duke of York.

However, Prince Andrew, who always denied any misconduct, was not punished by the law, and had an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre.

The upcoming documentary will also feature interviews with palace insiders, sources close to Prince Andrew, and the lawyers who made the allegations public.


'Prince Andrew: Banished' explores the “life story of how Prince Andrew — formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer — whose behavioral antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British Royal Family,” as per Peacock’s description. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'babbled' about Royal Family's 'ins and outs' on TV 'for money'

Meghan Markle 'babbled' about Royal Family's 'ins and outs' on TV 'for money'
Kate Middleton opens up on helping Prince George with an essential skill for school

Kate Middleton opens up on helping Prince George with an essential skill for school
Shakira to reconcile with ex Antonio de la Rúa after Gerard Pique split?

Shakira to reconcile with ex Antonio de la Rúa after Gerard Pique split?
Katie Price reflects on son Harvey's ‘life-threatening' weight

Katie Price reflects on son Harvey's ‘life-threatening' weight
Prince Harry aims ‘to be seen as a thought leader’ in US

Prince Harry aims ‘to be seen as a thought leader’ in US
William, Kate were ‘disarming’ when Miles Teller broke royal protocol

William, Kate were ‘disarming’ when Miles Teller broke royal protocol

King Charles ‘playing hardball’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles ‘playing hardball’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Justin Bieber ‘proud’ of wife Hailey following her explosive tell-all interview

Justin Bieber ‘proud’ of wife Hailey following her explosive tell-all interview

Meghan Markle ‘wanted to be Queen Bee’? ‘Severe personality clashes!’

Meghan Markle ‘wanted to be Queen Bee’? ‘Severe personality clashes!’
King Charles III set to ‘address many issues’ of The Prince’s Trust

King Charles III set to ‘address many issues’ of The Prince’s Trust
Tom Cruise lives up to his action star credentials as he arrived in London via helicopter

Tom Cruise lives up to his action star credentials as he arrived in London via helicopter

Latest

view all