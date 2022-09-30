 
Friday Sep 30 2022
Meghan Markle ‘wanted to be Queen Bee’? ‘Severe personality clashes!’

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly wanting to become ‘Queen Bee’ with ‘severe personality clashes’ within the Firm.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl issued this claim in her interview with the Royal Beat.

She started off by saying, “I don't think the fact that [Meghan] sent early morning emails was actually a huge issue because [the King] will send late-night emails as well.”

“But my understanding from the people that I spoke to, many of whom did work for the Sussexes, was that Meghan in particular [would] want everything done now.”

“She expected an immediacy that went with those dawn emails, so that she’d hatch an idea, want it executed by the next day, and didn’t quite get that the Palace worked at a different pace.”

Before concluding she also added, “I think there were culture clashes, there were personality clashes, but I think ultimately, Meghan did want to be queen bee.”

