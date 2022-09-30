Katie Price reflects on son Harvey's ‘life-threatening' weight

English reality star Katie Price has reflected on her son Harvey's ‘life-threatening' weight but disclosed he has lost a stone as she documented his health journey.

The media personality, 44, took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of Harvey, 20, wearing bunny ears and eating carrots as she spoke about his fitness.



For the unversed, Harvey was born with multiple disabilities including blindness, ADHD, and Prader-Willi syndrome, which causes an excessive appetite.

As he enjoyed a snack in the video, he said: 'I'm feeling healthy eating carrots!'

In a caption alongside the clip, Katie revealed that Harvey, who reached 29-stone last year, has lost one stone as she shared her fears over his 'life-threatening weight'.

She gushed that she was 'so proud' of him as she continues to document his fitness journey amid her fears over his health.



She wrote: 'I'm so proud of Harvey he has lost a stone now and his college are doing amazing trying to keep him active and healthy eating as it's now become life threatening with his weight #lovemyson.'

It is not the first time that Katie has documented Harvey's health journey after her son reached 29-stone last year.

In December, Katie revealed Harvey had lost eight pounds in a week after embarking on a lifestyle overhaul.



