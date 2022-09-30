Netflix 'Ginny and Georgia' season 2: What's known so far

The Netflix series Ginny and Georgia premiered on February 24th, 2021, with 10 episodes and after the first season, the series reboot has been the talk of the town.



The first season ranked sixth in Netflix's top 10 charts for 2021 and it also hit 381 million viewing hours, placing it at #10 on the viewing hours chart.

After much speculation, the streamer announced in April that Ginny and Georgia had been renewed for a second season.

Created by Sarah Lampert, the series wrapped up its production on April 23, 2022, and is set to make a comeback.

According to What's on Netflix, Netflix hasn't officially announced a release date or window for the series reboot.

However, one of the executive producers of the show, Debra Fisher, announced through TikTok that it takes around two weeks for the dubbing to be completed and said, "that takes us to the end of the year."

All of this means that the series won't be released in the rest of 2022 but will be pushed into 2023.

Aaron Ashmore, known for his role in X-men, is also on board for the second season.

The season 2 cast includes: