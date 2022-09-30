 
Meghan Markle bringing Prince William to tears amid ‘genuine upset’

Prince William has reportedly become “genuinely upset” because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged actions. 

Royal editor Rebecca English issued this statement while speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast.

She began by admitting, “I was told William did watch [ITV's interview with Meghan] because he saw it at the same time we all saw it. They weren't given any special preview of it.”

“He watched it, genuinely horrified and actually really upset and really worried about his brother. It was put out at the time that he was angry but that wasn't my understanding at all.”

“I heard that as well that he was genuinely almost in tears and the whole thing has been genuinely upsetting.”

Before concluding she made a shocking revelation when adding how, “We always hear this narrative that William's tough and angry but I've heard he basically cried over it.”

