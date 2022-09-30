 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Adrien Brody defends Netflix's 'Blonde' from backlash

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Adrien Brody is defending his latest movie, Netflix's Blonde, from backlash shared by viewers and critics alike for how Marilyn Monroe is portrayed in the project.

While in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview conducted during the film's Venice Film Festival premiere and later published Thursday, the actor, 49, spoke about his newest release, describing the film as one that is "supposed to be a traumatic experience."

Noting how Blonde and the 2000 novel of the same name that it is based on are "both rife with themes of exploitation and trauma," Brody told the outlet, "Marilyn's life, unfortunately, was full of that."

"I think that since [the film is] told in this first-person perspective, it works somehow for the film to be a traumatic experience, because you're inside of her — her journey and her longings and her isolation — amidst all of this adulation," he added. "It's brave, and it takes a while to digest. And I think it's in conflict with what the public's perception of her life is."

The Oscar winner also praised Dominik, 54, in his conversation with the THR, stating, "I think Andrew is a beautifully brave director, and he's someone I've longed to work with for many years. And I love what he's done.”

Later expressing praise for star Ana de Armas, who plays Monroe, Brody — who stars as Monroe's third husband, Arthur Miller — added: "Ana's work here is just brilliant."

Blonde is now streaming on Netflix.


More From Entertainment:

Camila Morrone ‘has no problem’ with ex Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance

Camila Morrone ‘has no problem’ with ex Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘always planned’ to have big family, may not ‘stop at 4’ kids

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘always planned’ to have big family, may not ‘stop at 4’ kids

Kylie Jenner stuns in tank top while debuting new short locks

Kylie Jenner stuns in tank top while debuting new short locks

Prince Nikolai of Denmark reacts to his grandmother Queen Margrethe's decision

Prince Nikolai of Denmark reacts to his grandmother Queen Margrethe's decision
Miley Cyrus reveals touching inspiration behind her tribute concert for late Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus reveals touching inspiration behind her tribute concert for late Taylor Hawkins

Prince Harry still seems fiercely protective over his mother Diana

Prince Harry still seems fiercely protective over his mother Diana
Brooklyn Beckham cuddles with Nicola Peltz’s mother amid family feud rumours

Brooklyn Beckham cuddles with Nicola Peltz’s mother amid family feud rumours

Angelina Jolie ‘ignores’ stories in press about Brad Pitt, doesn’t care who he dates

Angelina Jolie ‘ignores’ stories in press about Brad Pitt, doesn’t care who he dates
Princess Anne received crucial information from Queen moments before the monarch's demise?

Princess Anne received crucial information from Queen moments before the monarch's demise?
Paris Fashion Week debut: Victoria Beckham looks radiant as ever in chic black dress

Paris Fashion Week debut: Victoria Beckham looks radiant as ever in chic black dress

Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyone's attention: Photos

Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyone's attention: Photos
Sarah Jessica Parker appears downcast after stepfather’s death

Sarah Jessica Parker appears downcast after stepfather’s death

Latest

view all