Friday Sep 30 2022
Angelina Jolie ‘ignores’ stories in press about Brad Pitt, doesn’t care who he dates

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Angelina Jolie reportedly has no interest in her former husband Brad Pitt's dating life following their messy divorce.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the Maleficent actor is aware of Bullet Train actor’s new romance with Emily Ratajkowski.

“Angelina’s aware of the rumors linking Brad to Emily, of course the news caught her eye, but it’s not a big concern for her,” the insider told the outlet.

“Because the only thing that matters to her when it comes to Brad’s dating life is how it will affect her kids,” the source added.

“Angelina has a policy to ignore stories in the press about Brad and who he may or may not be dating,” shared the source.

The insider went on to add that his dating life would only become a concern for her if Pitt and his partner were getting serious enough to get involved with the family.

“The day he comes to her and says he plans to introduce someone to their kids she will pay attention but until then it’s really of no interest to her,” the source explained.

On the other hand, Pitt worries that his ex-wife will “badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has if he has a serious girlfriend," a source told Page Six.

