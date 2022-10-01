 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘wanted’ to be rejected ‘from day one’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly had no intentions of staying within the Royal Family, from ‘day one’ and already had her ‘escape plan handy’.

Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton issued these claims in a new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “I’m of the belief that Meghan never actually wanted this to work.”

“In the months before Megxit, I had revealed her Hollywood team was already negotiating commercial deals, including for her children’s book.”

“As one former staff member told Low: ‘Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness. The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy. She wanted to be rejected, because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one’.”

“As we’ve seen so many times before, just because it’s Harry and Meghan’s narrative it doesn’t mean it’s true.”

“The real silenced parties in this tawdry tale of the Sussexes versus the Royal Family have now been heard by the world – and it sounds a lot more candid than what the couple told Oprah Winfrey.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Barnes reveals he was going to star in new Marvel’s show

Ben Barnes reveals he was going to star in new Marvel’s show
Prince William and Prince harry have ‘fundamental lack of trust’

Prince William and Prince harry have ‘fundamental lack of trust’
King Charles III to turn Queen’s Balmoral home into a public memorial

King Charles III to turn Queen’s Balmoral home into a public memorial

Jimmy Kimmel talks Emmy gaffe and Oscar’s slap

Jimmy Kimmel talks Emmy gaffe and Oscar’s slap

Meghan Markle 'very sad' approach of 'airing dirty laundry' ridiculed on TV

Meghan Markle 'very sad' approach of 'airing dirty laundry' ridiculed on TV
Police install scanning cameras in Meghan, Harry’s neighbourhood

Police install scanning cameras in Meghan, Harry’s neighbourhood
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp to star in Robert Eggers’ 'Nosferatu' remake

Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp to star in Robert Eggers’ 'Nosferatu' remake
Victoria Beckham posts daughter Harper’s sweet snap with Gigi and Bella Hadid during PFW

Victoria Beckham posts daughter Harper’s sweet snap with Gigi and Bella Hadid during PFW
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry a ‘recipe for disaster’ for Royal Family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry a ‘recipe for disaster’ for Royal Family
Prince Harry never wanted to 'admit' reality of royal life to Meghan Markle: Expert

Prince Harry never wanted to 'admit' reality of royal life to Meghan Markle: Expert
King Charles watching with 'great interest' as Denmark Prince goes 'rogue'

King Charles watching with 'great interest' as Denmark Prince goes 'rogue'
Meghan Markle ready with her 'minefield' now that Queen is dead

Meghan Markle ready with her 'minefield' now that Queen is dead

Latest

view all