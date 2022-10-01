Meghan Markle ‘wanted’ to be rejected ‘from day one’

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly had no intentions of staying within the Royal Family, from ‘day one’ and already had her ‘escape plan handy’.



Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton issued these claims in a new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “I’m of the belief that Meghan never actually wanted this to work.”

“In the months before Megxit, I had revealed her Hollywood team was already negotiating commercial deals, including for her children’s book.”

“As one former staff member told Low: ‘Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness. The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy. She wanted to be rejected, because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one’.”

“As we’ve seen so many times before, just because it’s Harry and Meghan’s narrative it doesn’t mean it’s true.”

“The real silenced parties in this tawdry tale of the Sussexes versus the Royal Family have now been heard by the world – and it sounds a lot more candid than what the couple told Oprah Winfrey.”