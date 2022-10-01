 
Saturday Oct 01 2022
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp to star in Robert Eggers’ 'Nosferatu' remake

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Bill Skarsgard is set to play the titular character alongside Lily-Rose Depp in Robert Egger’s Nosferatu, per Deadline.

Eggers is set to write, direct and produce the new imagining of the cinematic classic. Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

The Focus Features movie is produced by Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus.

According to the publication, the film has been a passion project for the director for many years and he came close to finalising everything back in 2019.

In an exclusive interview with Variety published in 2017, Eggers was planning his own Nosferatu movie following the 1922 silent film and the Werner Herzog-directed 1979 remake. Initially, the director was going to work with Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles. However, the coronavirus pandemic delayed production on The Northman, which also shifted plans for Nosferatu. This led a myriad of scheduling conflicts, including Harry Styles’ exit from the project in March after he was briefly attached to star opposite Taylor-Joy. Even though Eggers’ quickly got a hold of Skarsgard, Taylor-Joy couldn’t fit the film in her busy schedule.

Bill Skarsgard is best known for his terrifying performance as Pennywise in the It series, with other recent credits including Marvel’s Eternals, Nine Days and Barbarian, the horror movie which he also executive produced. He’ll next appear in John Wick: Chapter 4, Boy Kills World and stars in The Crow remake, per Variety.

Whereas, Lily-Rose Depp is set to star opposite The Weeknd in the upcoming HBO series The Idol ,with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson producing. She most recently was seen in the remake of Silent Night.

