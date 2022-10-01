 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Charles may cut off Harry, Meghan as he's ‘watching' Danish Queen's moves

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Charles may cut off Harry, Meghan as hes ‘watching Danish Queens moves
Charles may cut off Harry, Meghan as he's ‘watching' Danish Queen's moves

King Charles III could see increasing pressure on him to take “decisive action” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s futures after Danish Queen stripped grandchildren of royal titles, reported Daily Mail.

According to details, the 82-year-old Queen Margrethe had removed princely titles from four of her eight grandchildren insisting the move is for “their own good.”

Royal correspondent for national tabloid BT, Jacob Heinel Jensen told the outlet: “The situation we have in Denmark today is what the UK had two years ago.

“Yesterday we had a Prince Joachim going rogue on TV saying how upset he was, how his children are suffering. The parallels between him and Harry are there for all to see.”

Jensen further added: “Margrethe was very close to the Queen. She was one of the few people who called her “Lilibet” – and Her Majesty called her "Daisy", her nickname in Denmark.

“I don’t know how close she is to Charles – but her importance as arguably Europe’s most senior royal was reflected in just how close she was to the Queen’s coffin in London.

“Charles has spoken about the need to slim down his family for many years - he will be watching what is happening in Denmark with great interest,” the correspondent added.

More From Entertainment:

Camilla will reduce number of staff to be 'more with the times'

Camilla will reduce number of staff to be 'more with the times'
Meghan Markle looked to ‘throw blame in every direction’ after ‘negative’ story

Meghan Markle looked to ‘throw blame in every direction’ after ‘negative’ story
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio fuel dating rumors after being clicked at same hotel

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio fuel dating rumors after being clicked at same hotel

Ben Barnes reveals he was going to star in new Marvel’s show

Ben Barnes reveals he was going to star in new Marvel’s show
Prince William and Prince harry have ‘fundamental lack of trust’

Prince William and Prince harry have ‘fundamental lack of trust’
King Charles III to turn Queen’s Balmoral home into a public memorial

King Charles III to turn Queen’s Balmoral home into a public memorial

Jimmy Kimmel talks Emmy gaffe and Oscar’s slap

Jimmy Kimmel talks Emmy gaffe and Oscar’s slap

King Charles ‘can taste’ reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles ‘can taste’ reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle 'very sad' approach of 'airing dirty laundry' ridiculed on TV

Meghan Markle 'very sad' approach of 'airing dirty laundry' ridiculed on TV
Police install scanning cameras in Meghan, Harry’s neighbourhood

Police install scanning cameras in Meghan, Harry’s neighbourhood
Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp to star in Robert Eggers’ 'Nosferatu' remake

Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp to star in Robert Eggers’ 'Nosferatu' remake

Latest

view all