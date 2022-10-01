Charles may cut off Harry, Meghan as he's ‘watching' Danish Queen's moves

King Charles III could see increasing pressure on him to take “decisive action” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s futures after Danish Queen stripped grandchildren of royal titles, reported Daily Mail.

According to details, the 82-year-old Queen Margrethe had removed princely titles from four of her eight grandchildren insisting the move is for “their own good.”

Royal correspondent for national tabloid BT, Jacob Heinel Jensen told the outlet: “The situation we have in Denmark today is what the UK had two years ago.

“Yesterday we had a Prince Joachim going rogue on TV saying how upset he was, how his children are suffering. The parallels between him and Harry are there for all to see.”

Jensen further added: “Margrethe was very close to the Queen. She was one of the few people who called her “Lilibet” – and Her Majesty called her "Daisy", her nickname in Denmark.

“I don’t know how close she is to Charles – but her importance as arguably Europe’s most senior royal was reflected in just how close she was to the Queen’s coffin in London.

“Charles has spoken about the need to slim down his family for many years - he will be watching what is happening in Denmark with great interest,” the correspondent added.