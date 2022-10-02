Jennifer Lopez ex Alex Rodriguez wishes her ‘very best’ after Ben Affleck marriage

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez sent her best wishes while discussing relationship with her following her marriage to Ben Affleck.



During an interview with Chris Wallace for his HBO Max show Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the host grilled A-Rod over his dating life.

"Honestly, does it bother you that within days after you broke up that she was back to seeing Ben Affleck, and that she ended up getting married to him, not you?" asked Wallace.

To which Rodriguez replied, "With Jennifer, look, it was it was a good experience. And I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful - I wish them the very best.”

"That's it,” he added.

The On The Floor singer and Rodriquez began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, however, things did not work out and the two parted ways in 2021.

Lopez then reconciled her romance with Affleck a month after her breakup and the two exchanged vows on 16th July in an intimate affair in Las Vegas.