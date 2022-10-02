'Future of the monarchy': Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate's new photo

 
Sunday Oct 02 2022
Sunday Oct 02, 2022

Future of the monarchy: Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Camilla, William and Kates new photo

The Buckingham Palace on Saturday shared a new picture of King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince of Wales William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Royal correspondent and author Omid Scobie called the photo "the future of the monarchy.

The photo taken by Chris Jack was liked by half a million people within a couple of hours after it was posted on Instagram.

According to the journalist, the photo was taken at the Heads of State reception the night before the Queen’s funeral.


