Nicola Peltz sidelines Victoria Beckham, keeps back turned from her in Paris

Nicola Peltz seemingly tried to stay away from estranged mother-in-law Victoria Beckham in Paris Fashion Week.



In a video, that is going viral on TikTok, fans sensed tensions in the Beckham family, featuring Nicola with her back towards the former Spice Girl.

In the clip, Victoria is busy chatting with son Brooklyn while Nicola is conversing with Cruz Beckham's girlfriend, Tana Harding.

This comes after Nicola told Grazia USA that it was Victoria who herself backed out from making her wedding dress.



"I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," she began.

"We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it," said Nicola.