 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Reuters

‘French Spiderman’ climbs first skyscraper with son

By
Reuters

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

‘French Spiderman’ climbs first skyscraper with son
‘French Spiderman’ climbs first skyscraper with son

BARCELONA: Alain Robert, the free climber dubbed the "French Spiderman", scaled one of Barcelona's highest skyscrapers on Saturday without a harness. And for the first time ever, the famous daredevil was joined by his son.

"This time is different. My son is not a climber so I feel responsible somehow," Robert told Reuters while preparing for the climb. "I know he's a big boy, 34. It's his own decision, but at the end of the day I am his dad."

Bystanders and Spanish police watched as the 60-year-old and his son, Julien, climbed the 144-metre Torre Glories, formerly the Torre Agbar, a glass-covered office building designed by architect Jean Nouvel and famed for its night-time illuminations.

"I feel very stressed. I've never been so scared in my life," Julien told Reuters just before they started.

"I've done scary things in life, but this is... I've never been so afraid for my life. Fortunately, I have my father who will talk to me, will guide me."

The pair completed the climb in less than an hour and were met at the top by police, who escorted them down the more traditional way - inside the building - and did not arrest them.

Julien, who spent eight years in the army and is a keen sportsman, prepared for his first climb by watching videos of his father's previous ascents.

Alain Robert began climbing in 1975, training on the cliffs near his hometown of Valence in southern France.

He took up solo climbing in 1977, since when he has climbed more than 150 buildings, including Dubai's Burj Khalifa - the world's tallest building - the Eiffel Tower, and San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.

Robert rarely gets permission and climbs without a harness, using only his bare hands, a pair of climbing shoes, and a bag of powdered chalk.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Jessica Parker dons Armani shalwar kameez for 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker dons Armani shalwar kameez for 'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere
King Charles III advised to withdraw from Cop27 climate summit by Liz Truss

King Charles III advised to withdraw from Cop27 climate summit by Liz Truss
Prince Harry’s row with journalist signified his exit from royal family

Prince Harry’s row with journalist signified his exit from royal family
Camilla launches all-out war to humiliate Kate Middleton?

Camilla launches all-out war to humiliate Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry fears 'a lot rides on how he behaves' after Queen death

Prince Harry fears 'a lot rides on how he behaves' after Queen death
Korean bands dazzle the audience at 'KCON Music Festival' in Saudi Arabia

Korean bands dazzle the audience at 'KCON Music Festival' in Saudi Arabia
Prince Harry publicly snubbed King Charles at end of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Prince Harry publicly snubbed King Charles at end of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
Emily Ratajkowski takes a dig at rumored boyfriend Brad Pitt-produced 'Blonde'

Emily Ratajkowski takes a dig at rumored boyfriend Brad Pitt-produced 'Blonde'

Bella Hadid spray-on dress: Coperni designers share how it was made

Bella Hadid spray-on dress: Coperni designers share how it was made
Meghan Markle has 'magical glowy aura', real 'divas' were royal advisors

Meghan Markle has 'magical glowy aura', real 'divas' were royal advisors
Princess Charlotte already knows she is ‘the spare’ like Prince Harry

Princess Charlotte already knows she is ‘the spare’ like Prince Harry
King Charles dismisses rumours of rift with Prince William

King Charles dismisses rumours of rift with Prince William

Latest

view all