Prince Harry ‘no longer interested’ in playing by the rules?

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry is still reportedly unwilling to accept the rules of the Firm and is ‘no longer interested’ in truce.



Royal expert and commentator Johnathan Sacerdoti issued these allegations in an interview with Express UK.

He started off by admitting, “Of course he doesn't feel he can trust the press or like the system by which the Royal Family interacts with the press.”

Mr Sacerdoti also shared his sympathies, during the course of his interview and added, “I completely understand that and he talks about having trauma, almost post-traumatic stress syndrome as a result of hearing camera clicks and what the press have said about him.”

“He often said that they got things wrong and made things up so maybe he too is not interested in playing by those rules.”