 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘no longer interested’ in playing by the rules?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry is still reportedly unwilling to accept the rules of the Firm and is ‘no longer interested’ in truce.

Royal expert and commentator Johnathan Sacerdoti issued these allegations in an interview with Express UK.

He started off by admitting, “Of course he doesn't feel he can trust the press or like the system by which the Royal Family interacts with the press.”

Mr Sacerdoti also shared his sympathies, during the course of his interview and added, “I completely understand that and he talks about having trauma, almost post-traumatic stress syndrome as a result of hearing camera clicks and what the press have said about him.”

“He often said that they got things wrong and made things up so maybe he too is not interested in playing by those rules.”

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz exudes glamour as she steps out hand-in-hand with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz exudes glamour as she steps out hand-in-hand with Brooklyn Beckham

Lucy Fallon talks about her second pregnancy: Deets inside

Lucy Fallon talks about her second pregnancy: Deets inside

Jon Hamm was indicted for fraternity hazing in college, court documents reveal

Jon Hamm was indicted for fraternity hazing in college, court documents reveal
‘Wannabe’ shoot: Mel B refused to compromise on her ‘individual style’

‘Wannabe’ shoot: Mel B refused to compromise on her ‘individual style’
Adrien Brody on Luca Changretta's end in 'Peaky Blinders': 'I really wanted to stay'

Adrien Brody on Luca Changretta's end in 'Peaky Blinders': 'I really wanted to stay'
Post Malone ‘impressed’ with the cool level of his baby daughter: Deets inside

Post Malone ‘impressed’ with the cool level of his baby daughter: Deets inside
Oprah Winfrey could be questioned by lawyers over interview with Meghan, Harry

Oprah Winfrey could be questioned by lawyers over interview with Meghan, Harry
Wedding bells: James Gunn ties the knot in enchanting ceremony

Wedding bells: James Gunn ties the knot in enchanting ceremony
Zac Efron shares the movie scene he will never forget: Check out

Zac Efron shares the movie scene he will never forget: Check out
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decide to leave Montecito: Here's Why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry decide to leave Montecito: Here's Why
Autumn dinner: Justin Bieber cuts a suave figure in tie-dye hoodie

Autumn dinner: Justin Bieber cuts a suave figure in tie-dye hoodie
Kate Middleton’s sweet reaction on becoming Princess of Wales wins hearts

Kate Middleton’s sweet reaction on becoming Princess of Wales wins hearts

Latest

view all