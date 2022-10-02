 
Nicola Peltz exudes glamour as she steps out hand-in-hand with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz was a sight to behold in a classy mini dress she stepped out hand-in-hand with husband Brooklyn Beckham in Paris on Saturday evening.

The couple are in the French capital after attending Spice Girl Victoria's first PFW show and squashing any rumoured family feud in the process.

The socialite, 27, dropped jaws with her glamourous appearance while she put on a very leggy display in a cream mini dress which she teamed with towering knee-high boots.

On the other hand, Brooklyn was seen wearing a brown blazer which he layered over a white shirt and dark trousers.

It comes after Victoria was seen chatting to Brooklyn outside her Paris Fashion Week show while Nicola socialised with Cruz's girlfriend Tana Holding as the family reunited following feud rumours.

The Spice Girl, 48, had extended an invitation to her eldest son and his wife Nicola, for her French fashion debut on Friday following rumours of a family feud.

The couple attended and arrived half an hour early to show their support, with 'lots of hugs' going on when they were all reunited for the first time since this summer, said a source in the room.

And video footage taken outside the event shows Victoria laughing with her son Brooklyn, while Nicola socialised with Cruz's girlfriend Tana Holding and Harper Seven. 


