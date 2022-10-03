L’Oreal Paris hosts exuberant catwalk presentation at fashion week

L'Oreal Paris sent a pack of models and dancers down a giant runway in the center of the French capital on Sunday, throwing the spotlight on its hair and beauty products in a star-studded show that was beamed around the world on digital channels.

"A fashion show is a nice way to show what we know how to do with hair coloring and makeup," Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, global brand president of L'Oreal Paris (OREP.PA) told Reuters in an interview.

Members of the public were invited to the event, which was also shown on digital channels including Instagram, where it counts 10 million followers, and TikTok.

"It is obvious that TikTok is a digital platform that carries an enormous amount of weight with young people because it's a video platform – and we know that video is the format that is most watched," said Viguier-Hovasse.

The L'Oreal group has been benefitting from a strong, post-pandemic rebound in demand for beauty products...Reuters