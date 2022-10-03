WATCH: Angry Pakistan fans shout ‘parchi, parchi’ in last T20 against England

Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq Sunday requested fans to refrain from jeering at players regardless of how they perform.



Last night during the final T20I clash between Pakistan and England at Gaddafi Stadium, the spectators started chanting slogans at Khushdil Shah after he was sent back to the pavilion.

The left-handed batter played four out of seven matches and scored a total of 63 runs in the series.

In a video shared on Twitter, the crowd could be heard shouting "parchi, parchi" while the player was going back to the pavilion.

Imam, taking to the microblogging website, wrote: "I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results."

The player further said that the team plays for the fans and for Pakistan.

After a lacklustre show on Sunday, Pakistan lost the seven-match series after losing the final T20I against England by 67 runs.