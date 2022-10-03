 
entertainment
Apple's 'Emancipation' suffers amid Oscars slap 10 years ban on Will Smith

Apple's Emancipation suffers as Oscars slaps 10 years ban on Will Smith

Apple-backed Emancipation, Will Smith's upcoming film, is expected to suffer as the actor was banned for ten years from Oscars.

The story follows an enslaved man who survived a deadly whipping that almost killed him, only to brave the swamps of Louisiana to set himself free from his ruthless slave hunters.

Earlier, Apple won the rights to the film in an auction. Written by William N. Collage, the film was inspired by the photographs of Peter taken in 1863, when the said person, free from slavery, joined the Union Army to find his family. The pictures around the world ignited the opposition to slavery as barbaric.

The film was slated to garner several awards at the Oscars, however, the Oscars slap ban on Will Smith for ten years led to the hope in vain. 

