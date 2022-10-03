 
pakistan
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Shahid Hussain

LHC quashes money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

By
Shahid Hussain

Monday Oct 03, 2022


PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi. — Twitter/File
  • LHC's Justice Asjad Javed Gharal announces verdict.
  • Moonis alleged the FIA case was political engineering.
  • The NAB law supersedes all criminal laws, his petition says.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday quashed a money laundering case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi in a victory for the allies of the PTI.

Justice Asjad Javed Gharal issued the verdict on Elahi’s petition, seeking dismissal of a money laundering case filed against him by the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency).

Elahi's petition had said that the FIA’s money laundering case against him was the result of "political engineering", as the government wanted to hold his media trial.

The NAB law supersedes all criminal laws and the bureau already gave Moonis a clean-chit in the cases, according to the petition.

Earlier, a special (banking) court had summoned Moonis and others on October 11 in the money laundering case after the FIA filed a challan in that matter.

The case

A probe against Moonis under the Money Laundering Act began two years ago, as per the FIA.

The first information report (FIR) registered in this regard — quoting a report by the Sugar Commission — said that Moonis was allegedly involved in money laundering.

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan tasked the FIA to investigate the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who benefited from it.

Subsequently, a report by the agency released last year claimed that top PTI members as well as Moonis were among those who had allegedly gained from the sugar crisis in the country.

In addition, a money laundering case has been filed against Nawaz Bhatti, nephew of the secretary of Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and a peon at RYK Sugar Mills Mazhar Iqbal.

The FIA said that both Bhatti and Iqbal have been arrested.

