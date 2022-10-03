Dua Lipa reportedly believes her romance with Trevor Noah has ‘potential’

Dua Lipa reportedly sees potential in her buddy romance with Trevor Noah.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the singer is “enjoying” her time with the The Daily Show host and finds him “very sweet.”

Fans began speculating online that the two are seeing each other when they were spotted having dinner in New York City.

Later, a picture posted by Daily Mail showed Noah seemingly giving the pop star a kiss on the cheek, which further fueled the romance rumours.

“Things are very new for Dua and Trevor but she’s enjoying spending time with him,” a source close to Lipa spilled to the outlet.

“Dua has told friends that she had an amazing time hanging out with him and she thinks Trevor is very sweet.

“She definitely sees potential and thinks they have great chemistry with each other,” the insider added.

The source went on to reveal that the Cold Heart hit-maker and Noah “are not in a committed relationship and things are not serious between them at this point.”

“She appreciates how open and honest he’s been with her just about things going on in his life, and what he’s looking for in a relationship.

“They haven’t made specific plans to hang out again yet but Dua would absolutely be open to that. She hopes to spend more time together and is open to seeing where things go,” the insider shared.