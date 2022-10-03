Harry’s memoir can ‘make things much better’ for King Charles, expert claims

Prince Harry has reportedly delayed his upcoming memoir in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

While some royal experts have expressed concerns that the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming book may negatively impact the King's reign as the new monarch, others have speculated that it might work well for the King.0

Roya Nikkhah, the royal editor of the Sunday Times has shared her thoughts on Harry's forthcoming book that it may “make things much better.”

She told the Times Radio via Express that Prince Harry's memoir "promises to, possibly, cause some of the biggest drama the royal family has seen.”

"Harry's going to write what he describes as this intimate and heartfelt book — no holds barred," she added.

“It might make the Oprah interview look like child’s play in comparison,” she added, referring to Harry and Meghan Markle’s March 2021 TV special. “I think the royal family are in the braced position going forward to all of that.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said that Harry's book "seems like a behind-the-scenes account of the mourning period, the funeral, all of the debates about the uniform and things like that might well make very interesting extra material in the book.

He also noted that the book "may cause trouble for the royal family depending on how Harry tells it and how much of it is true or is not true."



Prince Harry’s memoir doesn’t have an official release date. They book will likely be delayed till 2023.

