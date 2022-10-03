Michelle Obama pens moving tribute to Barack on 30th wedding anniversary

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are 30 years strong.



The former first lady 58, shared a touching tribute to the former president, 61 on Monday to mark their 30th wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama”, wrote Michelle.

Michelle's post featured some adorable throwback pictures enjoying some quality time together.



The couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992, and have since welcomed daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20.



