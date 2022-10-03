 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Michelle Obama pens moving tribute to Barack on 30th wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are 30 years strong.

The former first lady 58, shared a touching tribute to the former president, 61 on Monday to mark their 30th wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama”, wrote Michelle.

Michelle's post featured some adorable throwback pictures enjoying some quality time together.

The couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992, and have since welcomed daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20.


More From Entertainment:

'Why is it so dark': Fans slam 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

'Why is it so dark': Fans slam 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

King Charles confirms he won't abdicate for his son Prince William

King Charles confirms he won't abdicate for his son Prince William
Here’s why Eric Idle chose to keep his pancreatic cancer diagnosis a secret

Here’s why Eric Idle chose to keep his pancreatic cancer diagnosis a secret
Harry’s memoir can ‘make things much better’ for King Charles, expert claims

Harry’s memoir can ‘make things much better’ for King Charles, expert claims

Sacheen Littlefeather was almost beaten by John Wayne at Oscars: Report

Sacheen Littlefeather was almost beaten by John Wayne at Oscars: Report

Hailey Bieber wows in black leather jacket as she shows off street style in LA

Hailey Bieber wows in black leather jacket as she shows off street style in LA
Dua Lipa reportedly believes her romance with Trevor Noah has ‘potential’

Dua Lipa reportedly believes her romance with Trevor Noah has ‘potential’

Netflix Top 10 movies, TV shows and series around the world: Full List

Netflix Top 10 movies, TV shows and series around the world: Full List
UK government wants Prince William to take his father King Charles place

UK government wants Prince William to take his father King Charles place
Meghan was ‘obsessed’ with Palace making statement on her feud with Kate

Meghan was ‘obsessed’ with Palace making statement on her feud with Kate
Meghan Markle accused of hitting Prince William, Kate’s popularity

Meghan Markle accused of hitting Prince William, Kate’s popularity
Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski ‘casually hanging out’ but ‘not committed’: Source

Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski ‘casually hanging out’ but ‘not committed’: Source

Latest

view all