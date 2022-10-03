 
Mahira Khan to make her Hollywood debut with Will Smith?

Mahira Khan was last seen in the film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad
Lollywood Diva Mahira Khan is reportedly going to make her Hollywood debut with well-known actor Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's directorial film Brilliance.  

So far, no official announcement has been made regarding the star cast of the film, but our very own Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is in talks for the film.

According to sorces, Chinoy’s directorial is going to be a Paramount Pictures version of the Marcus Sakey’s novel Brilliance. Hollywood actor Will Smith will produce the film under the banner of his own production house Westbrook Studios.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan’s Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, directed by Nabeel Qureshi, released this Eid-ul-Adha. The film was supposed to release previously in 2021, but it got delayed due to COVID-19.

Apart from Mahira, the film also stars Fahad Mustafa in a key role. He played the role of a disreputable policeman in the movie.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad received raging reviews by the fans and critics. 

