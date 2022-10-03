 
Monday Oct 03 2022
Ali Abbas Zafar to bring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff together for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Director Ali Abbas Zafar talks about his next 'film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Ali Abbas Zafar is coming up with a new project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring; Akshay Kumar an Tiger Shroff.

While briefing a bit about the film, Ali said: “I have been a fan of action films, I just love that genre. In the current times, action films get a phenomenal response all over the world. I like two hero films and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a buddy film. This genre has its own charm.”

Filmmaker Zafar in an interaction with PinkVilla talked about bringing in two different schools of action together. He said: “The idea is to showcase different styles of action on screen with two action stars of Indian cinema. I would call my film a culmination of action drama and comedy.”

“The idea is to celebrate both these action stars with a subject which is very relevant and contemporary in today’s time.”

He further added: “It has nothing to do with the old film but there’s a reason why its called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. There is a very interesting twist in the film, which may act as an ode to the old Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

Ali Abbas Zafar also added: “I am very excited about this film. It’s a big responsibility. We start in the first week of January and finish May. We will release next year in December, reports PinkVilla.

