Meghan Markle's sister includes Oprah Winfrey in witness list amid defamation case

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha and her legal team have identified witnesses in the ongoing defamation case against the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha, who resides in Florida, launched a lawsuit against the Suits alum over her false claims made during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

During the interview, Meghan said she “grew up as an only child" despite having two half-siblings after which the Duchess was accused of defaming her half-sister.

"But this perception is inherently unfalsifiable. It is hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how one views their own childhood," Meghan’s legal team dismissed the claims.

"Meghan's response to that question that she "grew up as an only child" was obviously not meant to be a statement of objective fact that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Samantha has accused that the "false and malicious lies" around Meghan's "rags-to-royalty" story caused her "humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale".