Monday Oct 03 2022
Pankaj Tripathi made National Icon by Election Commission of India

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Pankaj Tripathi was made the National Icon of India by the Election Commission of India in a ceremony by the ECI in Delhi on Monday, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The actor was announced as the National Icon by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar who said that Pankaj was given this honour for ‘his association with ECI in creating awareness amongst voters' and his commitment to the cause and wide appeal across the country.

Pankaj Tripathi also addressed the audience during the ceremony in which he said that he felt honoured for being the National Icon and recalled his first time being a voter. The actor also urged the young voters to participate in the voting process and make their voices heard.

Pankaj Tripathi made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with a short role in Run. Since then, he has starred in several films and shows and is well-known for his acting prowess and simplicity. His most famous role is that of Akhandanand Tripath aka Kaleen Bhaiya in the popular crime drama show Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.

