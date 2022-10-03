 
Monday Oct 03 2022
Maisie Williams stuns in grey corset top as she cosies up to boyfriend Reuben Selby

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Maisie Williams looked incredible as she attended the Thom Browne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Game Of Thrones star, 25, put on a trendy display in a grey corset top which she teamed up with a pleated maxi skirt in a darker shade while carrying a fluffy jacket.

She cosied up to her boyfriend Reuben Selby, founder of The Contact modelling agency, who looked dapper in a blue, white, and red plaid coat.

Clutching a briefcase-style handbag, Maisie sported a pair of bleached eyebrows and a buzzcut hairdo, along with a red heart on her left cheek.

Tom, holding hands with the Game Of Thrones star, layered his coat beneath a grey kilt and white shirt, and stared adoringly at his girlfriend.

Maisie recently broke down in tears as she emotionally discussed her 'traumatic' relationship with her father that 'consumed' her childhood.

She candidly opened up about her upbringing before finding fame as Arya Stark on the HBO series at the age of 12 years old.

