Tuesday Oct 04 2022
Prince Harry's book has several enemies including King Charles top aides

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Several Buckingham Palace officials, including King Charles's top aides, want to stop Harry's book from seeing the light, according to new report.

The Royal Family and its close aides think that the Duke's memoir will represent a hit to King Charles months after ascending as the United Kingdom's monarch.

The aides want to avoid " controversial issues in the early days of the new monarch's reign," as The Sun reported.

"There has been a discussion around the key question, Can we stop the book?" a source told the outlet.

Harry reportedly received more than $35 million in a deal with Penguin Random House. The book is almost ready to reach the public, and no one in the Royal Family will read Harry's book before its massive distribution.

Meghan's husband and Archie and Lilibet's father Harry postponed the release of the book following the Queen Elizabeth's death. Teh Duke of Sussex plans to add new chapters in which he will recount the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

