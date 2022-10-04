Cara Delevingne suffers from substance abuse passed on by mother, says insider

Cara Delevingne echoing mother’s substance abuse, says insider

Cara Delevingne stunned at New York Fashion Week on September 13, after she ditched the launch of the ‘Cara Loves Karl’ collection, per Page Six.

Her appearance came as a relief to fans who were worried about the model’s health after she was spotted disheveled at the LA airport. Delevingne was snapped by paparazzi in September walking around erratically in dirty socks, after she reportedly boarded a private jet belonging to Jay Z and then abruptly disembarked 45 minutes later.

In Paris, Delevingne was back to her customary elegant insouciance, posing in a black blazer dress with a plunging neckline, thigh-high black boots and statement red lipstick.

However, some insiders reveal to The Post that Delevingne’s appearance in Paris belied an ongoing substance abuse issue. Delevingne has confessed to dabbling with drugs in the past, but not confirmed if she is currently battling an addiction. “A doctor friend told me they’re planning to stage an intervention,” a London-based fashion and modelling insider told The Post. “Everyone knows her mother abused substances for years. Her mother is lucky to be alive. Cara spent her whole life being around drugs. She comes from a very troubled family.”



Cara’s mother, Pandora Delevingne, 63, is the daughter of flamboyant publishing tycoon Sir Jocelyn Stevens and Janie Sheffield, a former lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret. Reportedly, she even helped Kate Middleton as a stylist sometimes. According to Page Six, Pandora struggled with drug abuse during Cara’s childhood and was also diagnosed as bipolar.

In a 2020 interview with the Daily Mail, Pandora revealed she used heroin only days after her 18th birthday and she was hooked from that moment forward. After beating her addiction, she kept struggling with addiction to other substances. This is what she said, “I had one go and that was it. It was the drug for me. It gave me all the things I didn't have - self-confidence mainly.

“My parents, who had to be quite strong with me by the end until I hit rock bottom, checked me into a treatment centre in Weston-super-Mare. Later on, it was morphine pills, opiate-based pills, the strongest painkillers you can get. I just wanted to be able to live a normal day without the anxiety - or what I thought was normal. For a while I would [but], of course, the addiction caught up with me. It always does.”