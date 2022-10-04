 
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
King Charles taking tips from Denmark Queen in greatest snub to Archie?

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

King Charles III might not give grandchildren Archie and Lilibet their royal titles, says expert.

Author Katie Nicholl believes the monarch is inspired by European style royalty and has plans to slim down monarchy, excluding the Sussexes and their children.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Ms Nicholl said: "We all know Charles has long wanted a streamlined monarchy and it's very interesting that Queen Margrethe has just stripped family members other than those in direct line of accession of those HRH titles.

"The constitutional experts I have spoken to saw this pattern of the British monarchy moving more into a sort of European style royalty.

"If that is the case then possibly they're not going to get these titles.

"One thing we know is that titles matter to Charles; it was important to him that Queen Consort Camilla had that title.

"We don't know what's going to happen about the Duke of Edinburgh title and we don't know if he's going to give it to Archie and Lilibet.

"It would be the most extraordinary olive branch and act of reconciliation if he did but I think if that happens it's going to come with a caveat.

"He's going to insist that Harry and Meghan are respectful of the institution if they arte taking the titles of the institution," she concluded.

