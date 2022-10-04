Amber Heard reportedly used alias for Spain trip having link with Johnny Depp

File Footage

Amber Heard reportedly used an alias to travel to Spain seemingly attacking her former husband Johnny Depp after losing to him in bombshell libel trial.



The Aquaman actor travelled to Europe with daughter Oonagh Paige Heard and her girlfriend Bianca Butti using name Martha Jane Canary as per report by Marca Magazine.

The outlet reported that according to Diario de Mallorca, Heard did not use her real name so to avoid raising any red flags about her visit.

However, the alias, the actor used has a link to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as the woman, whose name Heard used, was from wild west era and known for being a sharpshooter and killer of Natives.

The report claimed that Canary, also known as Calamity Jame, was specifically against native Americans that fought the invasion of settlers that were coming from the eastern part of what used to be the Union.

Now, Heard using Canary name seems like she wanted to mock Depp, who has repeatedly emphasized that his family roots lie in the ancient tribes of Native Americans, according to the outlet.

Depp is said to have also claimed that his great-great-grandmother was Cherokee or Creek Indian.