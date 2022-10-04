Queen Margrethe doesn’t give back royal tiles to grandchildren despite feeling ‘sorry’

FileFootage

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has expressed feeling "sorry” over her decision of stripping grandchildren of their royal titles.



The Danish monarch recently removed the titles of four of her eight grandchildren; her eldest son Prince Frederik’s children will keep their titles while her younger son Prince Joachim's children will not.

The Queen said that she wanted to keep the monarchy ‘future proof’ and “with the times".

However, the monarch admitted she had “underestimated" the strength of feeling while adding that she feels “sorry”.

This came after the royal family issued a statement about the change in titles. “The titles of prince and princess that they have held up until now will be discontinued,” it read.

“Prince Joachim's descendants will thus have to be addressed as excellencies in the future,” it added.