Kristen Stewart stars at Chanel show

Tuesday Oct 04 2022
Paris: Actor Kristen Stewart starred in a cinematic tribute by Chanel on the final day of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The show opened with a short film starring the Stewart in which she exits a Paris cinema after watching the 1961 classic "Last Year at Marienbad".

The house´s founder, Gabrielle Chanel -- better known as Coco Chanel -- made the costumes for the ultra-stylish New Wave film, and some of the looks were recreated on the catwalk, including the short haircuts and dishevelled boyish vibes, a black evening dress with a big bow across the chest and a long silver dress.

Stewart was among the guests in the front row with Naomi Campbell, Halsey and South Korean star Soo Joo Park.

"Of the people around me, (Stewart) is the closest to Gabrielle Chanel," artistic director Virginie Viard wrote in the show notes. "She understands Chanel, the clothing. And with her, it becomes even more modern."

The looks for the Spring-Summer 2023 collection were largely monochrome with lots of shining accessories and details, and ended with a selection of little black dresses.

The iconic Chanel suit was presented in lots of variations -- with skirts, shorts and trousers, adorned with sequins, embroidery or feathers.

