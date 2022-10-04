 
Hrithik Roshan confused by audience's response to 'Vikram Vedha'

Hrithik Roshan said in a recent interview that he enjoyed working on his recently released film Vikram Vedha; however, he is confused by the audience's reaction to the film, as reported by IndiaToday.

Vikram Vedha released in theatres on September 30 and has collected INR 50 crore almost within five days of its theatrical release.

Hrithik Roshan talked about the box office performance of Vikram Vedha. He said that he is proud to be a part of the film but he is confused by the mixed reviews that the film is getting.

Hrithik told IndiaToday, "I’m confused a little bit. I’m very satisfied with the film, I’m happy with it. We had fun making it, I learnt a lot. I’m happy with the final film."

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

