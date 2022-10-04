 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' witnessed a huge drop on Day 4

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's highly anticipated film Vikram Vedha faced a huge drop at the box office on Monday as the film fell by almost 45% on the fourth day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The film had witnessed some growth on the second and third day after having a slow start but it managed to collect merely INR 5.5 crore on Monday taking its total collection to INR 43 crore.

As per reports, the reviews of the film are positive and the film might witness some growth on Wednesday due to a public holiday on the account of Dussehra.

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, is all set for its theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

