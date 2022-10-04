Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' witnessed a huge drop on Day 4

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's highly anticipated film Vikram Vedha faced a huge drop at the box office on Monday as the film fell by almost 45% on the fourth day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The film had witnessed some growth on the second and third day after having a slow start but it managed to collect merely INR 5.5 crore on Monday taking its total collection to INR 43 crore.

As per reports, the reviews of the film are positive and the film might witness some growth on Wednesday due to a public holiday on the account of Dussehra.

The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.