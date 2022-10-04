Saif Ali Khan's look in 'Adipurush' teaser trolled on the internet

Saif Ali Khan's highly awaited film Adipurush's teaser was released this week but the teaser didn't get the response that was expected of it. The teaser trailer got trolled for its bad VFX and Saif Ali Khan's representation of Ravan, as reported by IndiaToday.

Adipurush's teaser was launched at a grand event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on October 2. However, it got badly trolled on the Internet as the users couldn't connect with Saif's portrayal of Ravan.

As per netizens, the character of Saif looked more like an Islamic invader rather than that of Ravan and compared to historic characters like Alauddin Khilji, Taimoor, and Mughal Emperor Babur.

Apart from Saif's look, the looks of other actors and the VFX in the teaser have also left the fans disappointed and are facing backlash on social media.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti

Sanon and Sunny Singh. The mythological film based on Ramayana is made on a budget of INR 500 crore and is expected to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.