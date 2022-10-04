Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone 'my queen'

Ranveer Singh called Deepika Padukone 'my queen' in his tweet after she was signed by an international jewellery brand as their ambassador, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Deepika Padukone was recently signed by international jewellery brand Cartier as its brand ambassador. Cartier made the announcement on Twitter with Deepika's stunning black and white picture sporting a diamond necklace from the brand.

Ranveer reacted to Cartier's post and wrote “My Queen. Doing us proud!" along with a tricolour, hands joined in prayer and heart emoji.

This also came as a sigh of relief for the fans of Ranveer and Deepika as the rumours of their separation have been circulating recently. Though, with his comment, Ranveer rejected all those rumours indirectly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer and Deepika were last seen together on screen in cricketer Kapil Dev's biopic 83 in which Ranveer played the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika played the role of his wife Romi Bhatia.

Ranveer also won the Filmfare award for best actor for his performance in 83 and the trophy was presented to him by Deepika with a hug.