Pakistan team faces new challenge in New Zealand

Picture courtesy Shadab Khan.

Pakistan team was welcomed by a chilly weather in New Zealand when they reached Christchurch to participate in the tri-nation series also involving Bangladesh.

The national cricket team departed on Sunday after playing a T20I series in hot weather in Karachi and Lahore.

The temperature in New Zealand city sometimes drop to 2 degree centigrade and intermittent rains have made things a bit more difficult for the Pakistani players.

The local weather department has predicted rain and snowfall today and tomorrow which may affect the first training session of the team.

The Men in Green will face tough conditions during the matches as they are scheduled in the evening.

Pakistan are due to play their first match on Friday against Bangladesh.