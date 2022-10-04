Tri-series: National squad reaches New Zealand

A collage of pictures showing Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan (left) and skipper Babar Azam (right) upon their arrival in New Zealand. — Geo.tv

The national cricket squad has reached New Zealand for participation in the triangular series to be played between Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in Christchurch.



The 16-member squad, including 13 team staff members, left for New Zealand on Sunday night after playing the finale of the home series against England that concluded in the tourists' glorious win in Lahore.

The Green Shirts will start practising on Thursday (October 6), after a day's rest. All the matches of the tri-series will be played in Christchurch, with the first fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh due on October 7, and the series decider on October 14.

Those slated to play the ICC T20 World Cup will fly to Australia directly from Pakistan.

Following the tri-series, Pakistan's squad will participate in the highly-anticipated mega T20 event and will travel back to Australia on October 15 for an action-packed World Cup 2022.

The team will partake in a practice session on October 17 and 19, ahead of its games in the World Cup.

The T20 World Cup begins on October 16 with the inaugural matches of the qualifiers to be played between Group A teams Sri Lanka and Namibia, as well as UAE and Netherlands.



