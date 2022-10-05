 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson 'erases final traces of Kim Kardashian' with tattoo removal?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Pete Davidson is seemingly getting rid of honourary tattoos he got for ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The comedian, who was spotted on the sets of his upcoming comedy series, appeared with a band aid on his neck, indicating an ink removal.

One person tweeted: "Pete Davidson appears to be erasing his memories of Kim Kardashian."

Another said: "Pete getting rid of his Kim tattoo is so funny and idk why," while a third added: "Pete Davidson looking happy after removing a certain tattoo."

Pete Davidson erases final traces of Kim Kardashian with tattoo removal?

The 28-year-old famously got multiple tattoos for Kim, her favourite being "my girl is a lawyer."

"He should've changed it to My ex girl needs a lawyer following her million dollar fine for crypto advertising," added another fan.

Earlier, an insider close to Pete Davidson told The Mirror: "While he continues to remove his tattoos, that image is from set and not related to removing the lawyer tattoo."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ready for more 'royal casualties' after Queen death: Expert

Meghan Markle ready for more 'royal casualties' after Queen death: Expert
King Charles, Camilla get exciting news: ‘They´ll be delighted’

King Charles, Camilla get exciting news: ‘They´ll be delighted’
Kourtney Kardashian does not live with husband Travis Barker for THIS reason

Kourtney Kardashian does not live with husband Travis Barker for THIS reason
Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt 'sweared' at and 'choked' their children midair

Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt 'sweared' at and 'choked' their children midair
Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as 'bully' and a 'joke'

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as 'bully' and a 'joke'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry don't feel sorry for anything

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry don't feel sorry for anything
'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio

'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio
Netflix's 'Jeffrey Dahmer story' draws flak from victims' families

Netflix's 'Jeffrey Dahmer story' draws flak from victims' families
Whoopi Goldberg BLASTS critic who accused her of wearing fat suit in Emmett Till film

Whoopi Goldberg BLASTS critic who accused her of wearing fat suit in Emmett Till film
'Upcoming Hollywood movie': 'Adipurush' teaser heavily trolled by fans

'Upcoming Hollywood movie': 'Adipurush' teaser heavily trolled by fans
Barry Keoghan says 'not yet get a call from Warner Bros' for Joker in 'The Batman'

Barry Keoghan says 'not yet get a call from Warner Bros' for Joker in 'The Batman'

Latest

view all