Wednesday Oct 05 2022
Johnny Depp under fire for using the N-word with romantic partners?

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Johnny Depp has just come under fire for allegedly engaging in racist and demeaning language when it came to his romantic partners.

This insight has been brought to light by a social media user who referenced The Hollywood Reporter's 2020 article about 'radioactive' Johnny Depp's 'self-implosion'.

In the article, The Hollywood Reporter detailed the $1.25 million settlement offer he paid to first wife Lori Anne Allison, in exchange for her ‘silence’ on the racist ranting he previously engaged in, allegedly.

According to the publication,’ the ex-wife moved forward with the agreement at the time and ‘promised’ not to discuss the long ranting voicemails, many of which included racist slurs and curse words, but more especially, the N-word. 

