Wednesday Oct 05 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dead in the water’ with Netflix deal

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are currently being accused of having a hand in ‘killing’ Netflix upcoming series.

An inside source close to Page Six issued this insight in a recent interview.

They began by revealing the couple’s plans for Prince Harry’s explosive memoir and admitted that the couple seems adamant on downplaying “much of what they have said about King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

They also admitted, “A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall.”

“I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing? Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December.”

“There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”

