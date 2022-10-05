 
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
Meghan Markle announcing ‘rival court’ to King Charles: ‘Doesn’t bode well’

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Meghan Markle is currently being blasted for the hand she allegedly played in the undermining of King Charles.

This insight has been shared by royal journalist Phil Dampier, according to findings by the Daily Mail.

He claimed, “There is no doubt Harry and Meghan released these photos in direct response to the picture of the new King and Queen together with the Prince And Princess of Wales.”

“The timing is so obvious. In the photos they are trying to look royal and important with Harry wearing a smart suit and Meghan an understated outfit.”

“And the use of a black and white photo is an old trick dating back to the days of President Kennedy with pictures taken at the White House. Black and white is somehow more serious and statesmanlike in certain situations.”

“The overall impression is of Harry and Meghan setting up a rival court. And this doesn’t bode well for the near future,” he added.

“We are told that Harry wants to tone down his book and the Netflix documentary on the couple out of respect for the late Queen.”

“But this tends to indicate they are not going to let go of their attempts to be seen as an alternative royal family. Harry and Meghan are still waiting for the King to confirm titles for their children Archie and Lilibet.”

“Maybe this is their way of turning the screw and saying : ‘We haven’t gone away - when are you going to honour our kids?’” he added before concluding. 

