Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' collects INR 425 croe globally within 25 days

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, a recently released movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has earned more than INR 425 crore worldwide. According to the Hindustan Times, the movie's director, Ayan Mukerjee, announced the news on Instagram.



Ayan Mukerjee shared a picture on Instagram announcing that his film collected INR 425 crore globally within 25 days of its theatrical release.

Ayan captioned the post, "NO. 1 WORLDWIDE HINDI MOVIE OF 2022! THANK YOU!!! HAPPY NAVAMI, EVERYONE. #gratitude #brahmastra (sic)!!!”

Brahmastra has been in theatres for 26 days now and it is unlikely to be pulled out of theatres considering its performance at the box office.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.