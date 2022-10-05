 
Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' to cross INR 50 crore mark soon

Vikram Vedha, the eagerly awaited movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, saw improvement on Day 5 after opening in theatres and is currently on the verge of grossing INR 50 crore, according to IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film showed growth of around 15% and managed to collect approximately INR 6.2 crore on Day 5, October 4. After Day 5, the film's total collection stands at INR 48.33 crore.

The film is expected to show more growth in the coming days as it would have a public holiday on Wednesday on account of Dussehra to further improve its business.

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, had its theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

