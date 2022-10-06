King Charles III 'won't allow Prince Andrew to return to frontline duties'

Prince Andrew's dream of royal comeback has been dashed by King Charles III, a royal biographer has claimed.



The Duke of York, who stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid a scandal over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, won't be returning as working royal to the Firm, according to a new report.



Omid Scobie, Finding Freedom co-author, claimed that while Charles has "sympathy" for the Duke of York, he will "never" allow him to return to frontline duties.

Scobie, in his column for Yahoo! News, wrote: "Without the soft spot of the Queen at his disposal – it was no secret that Andrew was her favourite child, the door is now shut tighter than ever for the prince. Though King Charles III has sympathy for his brother, I’m told, the newly-minted sovereign will 'never' allow him to set foot near the family business again."

The royal biographer's comments come after previous reports that Andrew held "intense talks" over a new position with the late Queen at Balmoral in August.