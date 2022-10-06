 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry worried little Prince George would dodge him to be 'the new thing'

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Prince Harry had always been threatened by his nephew, Prince George, and his royal future. 

The Duke of Sussex in the past had been worried that Prince William's son will steal his spotlight once he turns 18.

Speaking with Good Morning Britain, senior royal commentator Valentine Low reveals: “He [Prince Harry] had this thing about his shelf-life.

“He was obsessed with the idea that, as he grew older, people just wouldn’t care about him anymore - Prince George would grow up and he would become the new thing.

“Harry, who really wants to do stuff, he thought he had a very limited time in which he could do stuff.”

Mr Low then added that Meghan never coaxed Harry for Megxit as the Duke had always shown resentment towards his blood. 

He said: “When Meghan came along, all of that got exaggerated, but it was there already.” 

Meghan and Harry eventually stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

